An application for six homes in Yapton has been turned down by Arun District Council.

Concerns over impacts on the character of the area, heritage assets, increases in HGVs on nearby roads, loss of agricultural land and the development being outside of the village’s built up area boundary, were all causes for unanimous refusal at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, August 9.

Impact on traffic congestion and location of the development and its neighbours, were also factors considered by members – stating the development as ‘inappropriate’ for the area.

They reiterated the planning inspector’s decision to refuse 73 homes on the same site, mostly for adverse impacts on character area and ecology, which the current plans for six homes next to Little Meadow were a redesign, and resubmission of.