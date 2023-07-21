NationalWorldTV
Yapton homes deferred for site visit

An application for six homes in Yapton was deferred by Arun District Council for a site visit.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

Residents petitioned the council in a planning meeting Wednesday July 12, to refuse the application, over concerns the redesigned development for six homes next to Little Meadow would have negative ecological, traffic congestion, heritage and character impacts to the area.

They noted the planning inspector had previously refused a development on the site for 73 homes, mainly on the basis it would negatively affect the character of the area – as well as comments about harmful ecological impact.

They were also concerned about the developer leveraging any approval of current plans as precedent for the 67 other homes that were previously refused.

Plans for 6 Homes in Little Meadow, Yapton (Image: Arun planning portal)Plans for 6 Homes in Little Meadow, Yapton (Image: Arun planning portal)
Plans for 6 Homes in Little Meadow, Yapton (Image: Arun planning portal)

Developers contended the inspectorate had found development would not adversely impact the area, and that it would contribute positively to Yapton’s environment with proposed landscaping accompanying the development, and to general housing needs.

Visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search with the reference code Y/31/23/PL for details.

