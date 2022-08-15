Youth boxing programme a success in Billingshurst

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council’s Billingshurst-based neighbourhood warden Julie Green first had the idea about introducing boxing as a sports activity to the village when she experienced how having a new sport benefitted young people in her own home town.

She approached the council’s community development team and after securing funding from the Billingshurst Lions and Billingshurst Parish Council the programme started in February.

The programme’s mentor is coach Matt Etherington from World Boxing Council (WBC) Cares UK.

Billingshurst boxing coaches Alfie Aldred and Matt Etherington

Liz Kitchen, HDC’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “The pandemic was particularly tough for our young people and really emphasised the need to have more activities for young people to take part in locally.

“I am really pleased that this initial boxing programme has been received so well in Billingshurst and that it is having such a positive effect on the young people taking part. The programme is key to providing diversionary activities to help young people learn new skills, gain confidence and extend the positive experiences into their communities and school life.”

One mother added: “My son really enjoys attending the boxing sessions run by Matt and Alfie. The sessions have helped grow his confidence, have taught him the importance of listening, respect, discipline and self- control, as well as the importance of fitness and looking after his body.”