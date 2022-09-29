Children from the village were welcomed at the official opening with representatives from Arun District Council, including council chair Samantha-Jayne Staniforth, leader Shaun Gunner and environment committee chair David Edwards, and representatives from Findon Parish Council, including John Wilson, who led the project, Linda Martin and Robin Carr, and Stuart Evans from Eibe Ltd, which carried out the improvement work.

Samantha said: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the play improvement works, which are the result of successful collaboration between Arun District Council and Findon Parish Council. We hope the local community will be able to enjoy the new play equipment for many years to come.”

The project was made possible using £31,500 CIL funding from South Downs National Park Authority and £10,000 from Arun’s capital play funding budget. The improvements include a new timber zip wire, junior timber climbing unit with surfacing and timber trim trail items, in keeping with the South Downs National Park.