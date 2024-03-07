Pop in for a cuppa and find out more about your local hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cottage Hospice offers free 24/7 end-of-life care for patients and support for loved ones. Take a guided tour of this beautiful building with the nursing team, join in with one of the Living Well activities on offer, or learn about volunteering and career opportunities.

Kerry Norman, Hospice in the Weald’s Head of In-Patient Care, said: “Whether you’d like to visit just out of curiosity, find out about the Hospice’s free care and support, or explore career or volunteering opportunities, we’d love to see you. Plus, there will be lots of tea and cake! This is an opportunity to find out what hospice care is all about. People often fear that hospices are depressing places, but there’s a lot of positivity, joy, and a real sense of peacefulness.”

With its home-from-home environment and range of support, Cottage Hospice was opened in 2019 by Hospice in the Weald and is the first of its kind in the UK.

Welcome to Cottage Hospice

Kerry explained: “We provide free care for people with terminal illness but are also here for families who may want to be more involved in the care of a loved one; indeed, many will have been providing that care for some time already. To make stays as comfortable as possible, patients are encouraged to bring whatever they need to create a home-from-home. Photos, plants, or pets - there aren’t many restrictions, as long as it’s safe and fits through the doors!

“We offer free practical and emotional support to families too. Whether you or a loved one have been diagnosed with a terminal illness or you are interested in getting involved in some way, come along on Thursday 21st March to see for yourself what a special place Cottage Hospice is.”

Tours: Gain unique insights into how the Hospice’s team supports patients and families and see the private bedrooms with balconies overlooking the garden and fields beyond.Living Well: Find out how the Hospice supports people facing terminal illness to do the things that matter most and adjust to diagnosis. Grab a cuppa and try an activity offered as part of the Living Well programme; from seated exercise classes to arts and crafts.Plan: Discover resources for planning and discussions on end-of-life matters.Explore opportunities: Learn about careers, volunteering and fundraising over a coffee or tea in our gorgeous cafe.