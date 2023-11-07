BREAKING

Poppy selling in the rain in Chichester

Despite the miserable weather on Saturday the annual poppy selling in Chichester City centre went ahead.
By Mark HickmanContributor
Published 7th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
Poppy selling in East StreetPoppy selling in East Street
Poppy selling in East Street

Members of No7 Platoon Chichester ACF joined cadets from Chichester high School CCF and some hardy members of the Royal Sussex Regimental Association doing their bit to help Support the Royal British Legion.

The team will be out again this Saturday selling Poppies and parading on Sunday, with the combined ACF/ATC band for the march from the cross to Litten gardens for the Remembrance service which this year includes the laying of wreaths, carrying of standards and a cannon shot to mark the 11th Hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Sergeant Major Mark Hickman said: “This is an important time of year to remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice, to support those servicemen and their families who are in need of assistance and most importantly that we educate younger generations in this important act of remembrance”

