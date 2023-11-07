Poppy selling in the rain in Chichester

Poppy selling in East Street

Members of No7 Platoon Chichester ACF joined cadets from Chichester high School CCF and some hardy members of the Royal Sussex Regimental Association doing their bit to help Support the Royal British Legion.

The team will be out again this Saturday selling Poppies and parading on Sunday, with the combined ACF/ATC band for the march from the cross to Litten gardens for the Remembrance service which this year includes the laying of wreaths, carrying of standards and a cannon shot to mark the 11th Hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

