Portslade Post Office and convenience store opens at new location

By Sheila Tapster
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:08 GMT
• Opens at 8 Station Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 1GA • Modern premises• Same Postmaster

Portslade Post Office has moved (7/8) to a new location - 8 Station Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 1GA.

The same Postmaster has relocated from 37 - 38 Station Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 1AG.

The new premises were the Sunshine Tanning Studio and it has become a convenience store and Post Office.

Relocated Portslade Post Office with improved accessRelocated Portslade Post Office with improved access
Relocated Portslade Post Office with improved access

Portslade Post Office continues to offer the same range of products and services.

There are three serving positions: two screened and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter of the convenience store.

The opening hours remain: Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 4pm.

As part of the refurbishment plan, the postmaster completed works to improve the entrance access on the incline to remove the previous step.

