Portslade Post Office and convenience store opens at new location
Portslade Post Office has moved (7/8) to a new location - 8 Station Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 1GA.
The same Postmaster has relocated from 37 - 38 Station Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 1AG.
The new premises were the Sunshine Tanning Studio and it has become a convenience store and Post Office.
Portslade Post Office continues to offer the same range of products and services.
There are three serving positions: two screened and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter of the convenience store.
The opening hours remain: Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 4pm.
As part of the refurbishment plan, the postmaster completed works to improve the entrance access on the incline to remove the previous step.
