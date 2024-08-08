Portslade Post Office and convenience store opens at new location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opens at 8 Station Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 1GA

Portslade Post Office has moved (7/8) to a new location - 8 Station Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 1GA.

The same Postmaster has relocated from 37 - 38 Station Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 1AG.

The new premises were the Sunshine Tanning Studio and it has become a convenience store and Post Office.

Relocated Portslade Post Office with improved access

Portslade Post Office continues to offer the same range of products and services.

There are three serving positions: two screened and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter of the convenience store.

The opening hours remain: Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 4pm.

As part of the refurbishment plan, the postmaster completed works to improve the entrance access on the incline to remove the previous step.