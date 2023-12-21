Power cut in West Sussex: More than 200 customers affected in Wick area of Littlehampton, says UK Power Networks
One resident said he received a text from UK Power Networks that said engineers had switched off power in the BN17 7 area ‘in the interest of the public’s health and safety’.
It said there had been reports that an overhead cable was on the ground but the text also said power should be back on between 11.30am and 12.30pm.
A UK Power Network spokesperson said: “An underground electricity cable has faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.” The number of customers affected is 246.
UK Power Networks’ website confirmed there is also a power cut in the BN16 area.
It said: “We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. As this was an unexpected power cut, we didn’t know it was going to happen so we were unable to give you advanced notice. We estimate your power will be back on by: 21 Dec 11:30 - 12:30. We may be able to get some customers on sooner. The timeframe may change and be extended depending on our investigations and the work involved to resolve the issue.”