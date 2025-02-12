Power cuts in Hadlow Down set to end

An era of frequent power cuts in Hadlow Down looks set to come to an end thanks to the installation of new electric cabling.

Cllr Michael Lunn, Chair of Hadlow Down Parish Council said: "From Monday, February 17, UK Power Networks engineers are set to start work on renewing the mains electrical cabling along the A272. The village has suffered literally dozens of power cuts in the past and we've been told that's due to old cabling which was laid down during WWII by prisoners of war. It is old copper cabling which is not fit for purpose any more. It is not protected and water can get in. This is a major investment by UK Power Networks.

"Thankfully that is now due to be renewed. It means they'll have to dig up the main road from Hadlow Down as far as Buxted and the works will probably take until June to complete. People making any journey along the A272 should allow themselves a bit more time to travel.

"School Lane will be closed and there will be traffic lights on the main road. This will inevitably have some impact on the A272/A267junction but once again it helps if people are aware and allow extra time for their travels."

Michael Lunn

UK Power Networks were due to start works last Autumn but conflicting roadworks meant the scheme had to be pushed back to the February half-term week.-The following update was received from UK Power Networks on the proposed works on the A272, following the public meeting Hadlow Down Parish Council had with them in September 2024.

"We have been denied the permit for October half term due to conflicting works in the area. This was challenged to see if we could collaborate our works with the other party but this was denied.

"The next opportunity would be Christmas but a decision has been made to postpone until the February half term for start of works at the top of School Lane. I hope the residents understand the reasons for not disrupting the roads over the Christmas holidays."

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "UK Power Networks is due to start work on Monday (February 17) to upgrade the electricity network in the Hadlow Down area to ensure reliable electricity supplies for local homes and businesses.

"We will be excavating trenches to install ducts for new underground electricity cables along a 1.6km route, mainly on the A272, between the junctions of School Lane and approximately 300-metres west of Five Chimneys Lane.

"Temporary traffic lights will be necessary to safely carry out the work which involves making excavations to install a line of ducts to contain new electricity cables. The work is due to be completed by early June.

"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by this work which will have long-term benefits for the local community."

