PQA Haywards Heath students walk the red carpet

On Sunday, PQA Haywards Heath were delighted to have students, aged 6 to 18, representing our academy at the PQA National Film Festival at the BFI Southbank in London.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their films were two of 100 selected from around 500 entries by numerous PQA academies, which is a massive achievement given that we're only in our second year!

Dressed to impress, the day started with our students walking and being photographed on the red carpet, followed by viewing all the films from comfy seats on huge cinema screens with their peers in the PQA age groups. It was great to share and celebrate the creativity and dedication of all the young film makers of the future!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing the films, students representing their films were invited up on stage to receive an award and talk about their film making experiences - every one of our students did us so proud - well done! The day was then rounded off with photographs of the worthy winners with their awards.

Students aged 11-16 at the PQA National Film Festival

Congratulations to every one of our students for being their amazing selves, and we look forward to seeing many more of what they can achieve at PQA Haywards Heath!

The Pauline Quirke Academy is one of the leading providers of film and television education for children and young people across the UK.

The Film & Television experience at PQA gives children and young people an excellent introduction to development, pre-production and production techniques by creating, filming, and screening short films of their own. Students take on roles in front of and behind the camera, working in production company teams which mirror how professional film sets are run!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is important to us that our students experience a module that is industry-led, taught by professional filmmakers covering the craft of film and television, production, and screen acting. They use industry-standard equipment in a fun and practical environment.

Students aged 6-9 at the National PQA Film Festival

Interested in learning more about what we do at PQA Haywards Heath? Fancy walking the red carpet and watching your films screened on a huge cinema screen? Book your free session today to experience this along with many other opportunities offered at PQA!

https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/