Primary school children organise litter pick for Coronation weekend

Year 4 students from Handcross Primary School organised a litter pick in their village as part of the The Big Help Out initiative to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Sonny and Blake were thrilled that so many people came to help

Sonny Cornell (8) and Blake Burnell (9) - classmates at Handcross Primary School - regularly litter pick with their families, but wanted to organise a community event for The Big Help Out initiative.

They handwrote and delivered around 100 leaflets to local residents and, to their surprise, 46 volunteers turned up to help on Bank Holiday Monday May 8. Together they collected 27 bags of rubbish/ recycling in 2 hours – including an abandoned clothes horse, garden umbrella and broken parts of a motorcycle.

The Black Swan restaurant in Pease Pottage kindly supplied cups of coffee, tea, squash and ice creams to all the volunteers. The boys have even secured sponsorship from a local business, who were impressed with the boys’ efforts, to buy equipment and make litter picking in Pease Pottage a regular thing.

