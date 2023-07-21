Primary school pupils from Moulsecoomb enjoy first ever visit to London

Pupils from Moulsecoomb Primary School, part of The Pioneer Academy Trust, had a brilliant time on their trip to visit London Zoo recently.

For many pupils, this was an extra special trip because it was their first ever visit to London.

The cost of the trip was covered by The Pioneer Academy as part of their cultural capital programme, The Pioneer Passport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pioneer Passport provides children with a wide range of cultural experiences throughout their time at school, from visiting a farm to creating a piece of art for an exhibition and visiting galleries.

Moulsecoomb pupils at London Zoo

This trip was also part of the ‘Travel and Tourism’ topic Year 3 are studying.

The children loved visiting somewhere new and being tourists at such a famous landmark as well as learning about all the different animals.

Adam Sutton, Headteacher at Moulsecoomb Primary School, said: “We are so pleased that Year 3 had a great time on this trip and at no cost to their parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Moulsecoomb, we aim to provide the most enriching educational experience possible for all our pupils and cultural opportunities like these are so important.