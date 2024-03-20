Prison Officers at HMP Lewes open the South East’s first neurodiverse wing

HMP Lewes in East Sussex

Research shows that neurodiverse people can be particularly sensitive to sensory inputs, such as sounds, sights and smells so the wing, previously known as K-Wing, has been painted in pale colours, features special lighting, a sensory room, an inclusive regime and personalised support.

The idea came about following a visit to a similar wing in London by the prisons’ new neurodivergent support manager. The assessment process at HMP Lewes identified that around 35% of the prison population, at any one time, has neurodivergent needs.

The wing supports individuals with complex needs and allows staff to develop their knowledge and skills around neurodiversity.

The neurodivergent wing is the first of its kind in the South East

Custodial Manager D.Spiers, 35, is an army-veteran and joined HMP Lewes as a prison officer 7 years ago after being motivated to give back and make a difference to people. Inspired by a similar project at London’s HMP Pentonville, he explains how the wing works:

“When the idea about renovating this wing came about, I jumped at the chance to be involved – I’ve spent a lot of time with the prisoners at Lewes and I felt confident that this project would be able to help those most in need. It takes people a while to adjust to the levels of noise on a prison wing and the artificial lights in a cell or the various smells – so it’s a real challenge to manage that on top of your autism, ADHD or dementia.

During my time at HMP Lewes I’ve seen how those who are neurodivergent react completely differently to something that we think is ‘simple’. Every day our prison officers are using their brilliant communication and listening skills to try and help those who need additional time to calm down or regulate their emotions after becoming overstimulated. This wing is going to increase the support on offer.

Reoffending costs the taxpayer up to £18 billion each year, accounts for 80% of all crime and creates thousands more victims every year. Officer Spiers continues:

“Since we officially opened the wing last month around 12 prisoners have moved in, and we have seen vast improvements in their behaviour. It makes me proud to see the changes in some of these prisoners already, this is why I wanted to work for HMPPS – to make a difference and I’m so pleased with what we’ve achieved so far.”

This week (18 – 24 March) marks Neurodiversity Celebration Week – a worldwide initiative that challenges stereotypes and misconceptions about neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.

Custodial Manager M. Neale, 25, also works in the wing and has been hands-on during the renovation – even going so far as to research and purchase specialist sensory items for those on the wing to use.

Officer Neale joined the prison at just 19-years-old, before working his way up the ladder to be promoted to custodial manager. He says:

“I’ve learnt that there is not one “right” way of thinking, learning, and behaving, and it’s really important that those differences are not viewed as barriers to helping a prisoner turn their life around.

We’ve done more than just renovate this space, we’ve also introduced a whole new way of working with and teaching this particular group of prisoners. This wing is about showing them how to handle certain unfamiliar tasks, such as making a meal, using a telephone or computer, or how to apply and get a job when they leave. Perhaps most importantly, we’re showing them how to cope when things become difficult or overwhelming. Some of these men are in their late 40s and 50s and no one has ever taken the time to find out what’s been going wrong. Small changes could make a huge difference to their behaviour and lower the risk of reoffending when released into the community.

Looking ahead, we’re partnering with various local charities that specialise in working with neurodiversity. It’s early days, but the wing is clearly already having such a positive impact on both prisoners and staff. I’m so proud to be part of the team here at HMP Lewes that has been able to do this, and ultimately change lives. We’ve had such great buy in from prison officers on the wing too – they are doing such a fantastic job and clearly have such a huge sense of purpose.”