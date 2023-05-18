Private gardens open gates in aid of Hospice in the Weald

Visit more than 20 beautiful private gardens not normally open to the public this summer across East Sussex and Kent in aid of Hospice in the Weald.

Smugglers garden is taking part in Hospice in the Weald's Open Garden scheme

The Hospice’s Open Gardens scheme offers a great day out for the family, whether for a laid-back stroll or some top gardening tips. Take the opportunity to learn from the experts who will be on hand to help, or simply wander at your leisure.

Discover Smugglers in Crowborough on 13-14th May, a hidden gem tucked away on Hoadley’s Lane with wonderful views over Ashdown Forest, followed by Stroods in Uckfield on 18th May. Stroods is an ancient woodland in the beautiful Sussex hills where an orchard grows alongside olive groves and wildflower meadows, all attracting bees, butterflies and birds. Ever evolving, this garden features roses, salvias and peonies. Its walled kitchen garden provides traditional vegetables and is embroidered with flowers and shrubs, plus the occasional wandering chicken.

On 21st May, Moorlands will open its grounds, offering four acres of lush garden set in a valley on the edge of Ashdown Forest. Allow yourself to enjoy the swathes of bluebells lining the stream banks, as well as appreciating the stunning water features and the bog loving plants and trees.

Visit the beautiful garden at Stroods

Little Walkhurst in Benenden will open its gardens on the last three Sundays in July. Here you can wander through the one-and-a-half acres of cottage style garden, which surrounds the timber framed cottage dating back to around 1740. You can enjoy the woodland walk and discover the WWII bomb crater, which has been turned into a wildlife pond. If you browse inside the art studio, you might see some of the interesting artefacts that were found in the pond silt and that are now on display.

Speaking about Open Gardens, Jenny Connolly, Hospice Relationship Manager, said: "We are so grateful for everyone's dedication and hard work to make this year's Open Gardens season possible and encourage local residents to come and enjoy these beautiful gardens. Every penny raised will help our nurses, doctors, paramedics and the rest of the team at Hospice in the Weald to continue to help people facing terminal illness and their loved ones during some of the most difficult times in their lives.”