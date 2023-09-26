BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Private social housing provider Abode Living partners with Crawley Town Football Club

Abode Living has partnered with Crawley Town Football Club to provide sporting activities for its people in its latest community engagement drive.
By Laura GibsonContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The private social housing provider has four social housing communities in Crawley and one in East Grinstead and, in line with its mission to ‘build better lives’, Abode has been partnering with local organisations to deliver a programme of events and skills sessions to its residents.

The multi-sport sessions run midweek and are open to anyone living within Abode’s Sutherland Quarters buildings to book. Participation is for children between the ages of 8-18, with younger kids joining in with their adult present.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deborah Stainforth, Community Engagement Officer at Abode Living, said: “Our support programme has been developed around early needs education for the children and young adults living in our communities. Wellbeing, physical and social activities are crucial to families in social housing and we are delighted that this partnership with Crawley Town FC as part of its community foundation, will serve those pillars of our support.”

Crawley Town FC Foundation’s mission is to positively changing lives for people through sport and football. The club is based within walking distance of Abode Living’s housing schemes in Crawley.

Related topics:East GrinsteadWellbeing