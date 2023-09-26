Private social housing provider Abode Living partners with Crawley Town Football Club

Abode Living has partnered with Crawley Town Football Club to provide sporting activities for its people in its latest community engagement drive.

The private social housing provider has four social housing communities in Crawley and one in East Grinstead and, in line with its mission to ‘build better lives’, Abode has been partnering with local organisations to deliver a programme of events and skills sessions to its residents.

The multi-sport sessions run midweek and are open to anyone living within Abode’s Sutherland Quarters buildings to book. Participation is for children between the ages of 8-18, with younger kids joining in with their adult present.

Deborah Stainforth, Community Engagement Officer at Abode Living, said: “Our support programme has been developed around early needs education for the children and young adults living in our communities. Wellbeing, physical and social activities are crucial to families in social housing and we are delighted that this partnership with Crawley Town FC as part of its community foundation, will serve those pillars of our support.”