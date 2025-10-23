Prize-winner headlines Chichester's latest Open Mic Poetry night

Ruberry Prize winner Yvonne Baker is the headline guest at the New Park Centre in Chichester for the latest Open Mic Poetry session on Wednesday, October 29 at 7.30pm when local poets gather to share their new poems and be inspired by a visiting guest writer.

Yvonne Baker’s debut poetry pamphlet Tree Light was a winner in the Cinnamon Pamphlet Prize 2022, and her first full collection, Love Haunts in Shades of Blue, won the Cinnamon Literature Prize and The Rubery Book Award for best poetry collection 2025. Her other collections with Cinnamon Press are Light Still, Light Turning and Backwards forwards across the sea. Her pamphlet Becoming Wetland will be published in 2026.

Open Mic organiser Barry Smith said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Yvonne to New Park. She is well-known in the poetry community for her Cinnamon publications and her contributions to leading poetry magazines. Yvonne Baker is married with three sons and five grandchildren. She worked for many years as a teacher in primary education and later as a headteacher and religious education adviser. She has been published in print and in on-line magazines and placed in many competitions.

“Yvonne’s poems have been included in anthologies such as Second Light, Paper Swans, Emma Press and Poetry Space. She belongs to several poetry groups: Taking Your Work Further, Kith Poets and Second Light Network, all of which offer support and friendship. Her poetry explores the relationship between the outer and inner experience and how this can reveal hidden emotions and feelings. Her debut poetry pamphlet, Tree Light, was a winner in the Cinnamon Pamphlet Prize 2022 and her debut collection, Love Haunts in Shades of Blue, won the Cinnamon Literature Prize. She is also a member of Chichester Stanza, the local branch of the Poetry Society, which meets monthly to discuss new poems by the members. Her poems feature in the Stanza publication, Liminal.

“At New Park, Yvonne’s focus will be on her prize-winning book Light Still, Light Turning which attempts to explore how the passing of time is experienced in different ways. For Yvonne, paintings, photos or even routines, can trigger memories with their delights and losses.”

Barry added: “After Yvonne’s reading, local poets will have the chance to share the spotlight as they read their own new poems. We’re constantly delighted by the range and quality of the writing presented at the open mic. And our audiences are always supportive so newcomers can be sure of a warm response. Whatever style the writers use or whatever their subject manner, it all adds up to a stimulating evening. bringing great new poetry to the city. Quite a few published poets have launched their writing careers by trying out their work at New Park with live audiences.’”

Open Mic Poetry, Wednesday, October 29, 7.30pm, Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester, PO19 7XY. Entrance £5 on the door. Sign up to read.