Probus Group of Horsham Arun members have a day out at the Bluebell Railway

The Probus Club of Horsham Arun enjoyed a great day out the Bluebell Railway followed by lunch and a visit to the magnificent gardens at National Trust Sheffield Park.

Probus Horsham Arun Group enjoying a day out on the Blue Bell Railway.

Bluebell Railway was one of the first preserved heritage lines in the country, resulting in one of the finest collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages – many of which were preserved straight out of service from British Railways.

The Bluebell Railway commenced train services in August 1960 and now runs steam trains between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead

During your visit the group heard about the history and science of the industrial age, experienced the thrill of getting up close to a working steam locomotive, luxuriated in the comfort and style of a bygone era and looked at the lates addition to the trains.

We were met by railway staff in period clothing, saw four stations preserved in different periods of history including Victorian and original working signal boxes and boarded vintage carriages from the 1930s and 1950s.

The Probus Club of Horsham Arun is for retired and semi-retired professional and business people and we hold monthly meetings, social gatherings with speakers and outings. We also hold an annual President's dinner and Christmas lunch along with other informal lunch gatherings.