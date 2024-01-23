Probus Horsham visit to the Amex Stadium in Brighton

Members of Probus Horsham at the Amex Stadium

After agreeing the naming rights with American Express, the Stadium was built in 2011 for £100 million with a capacity of 22,500 spectators with a further £15 million spent in 2013 to increase the capacity to 31,800. It is now the second biggest stadium in the South East of England and, after winning promotion to the Premier league in 2017, now stages Premiership football.

The stadium tour took an interesting, in depth look at the football pitch, terraces and technical area followed by a behind the scenes tour giving the group an insight into the history of the football club.

The tour gave the 15 strong group intimate access to the dressing rooms, hospitality areas, the directors lounge, executive boxes and the high tech media centre.

Probus groups exist to promote fellowship among retired or semi retired professional and business men with the aim to keep members mentally and physically active and to support one another.

Monthly meetings are held as social gatherings with speakers with events, such as the Amex tour, and other activities organised throughout the year.