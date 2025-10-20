Prog rock legend confirms Eastbourne night

Inspired by the response to their sell-out 2023 concerts at the London Palladium, Rick Wakeman and the English Rock Ensemble are performing three classic works from Rick’s prog rock back catalogue in Eastbourne (Congress Theatre, Friday, October 24, 7.30pm).

This is the third tour for The Return of the Caped Crusader Part 2 and it has taken the programme from the first night’s concert performing The Six Wives Of Henry VIII and The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table.

Tickets from £51 at eastbournetheatres.co.uk and on 01323 412000.

The musical line-up will see Rick leading the band on keyboards, supported by Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Adam Falkner (drums), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals) and Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals). Mollie Marriott will be lead vocalist, with three backing singers.

Rick said: “For me, historical events, myths and legends, and great stories, should never have a date stamped on them as they will be talked about for centuries to come. Henry’s wives and King Arthur are great examples of here forever.

“Writing music for all these fascinating people was magical and thoroughly enjoyable in every aspect, and so to still be playing both of these suites of music at the age of 76 is also another remarkable milestone in my life.

“With a stunning array of musicianship surrounding me, I only wish I could be in the audience watching and listening so all those sitting out there will have to do it for me!”