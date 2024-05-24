Project Time Machine blasts off at Littlehampton Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Littlehampton Museum is delighted to reveal that it has been awarded an Arts Council National Lottery ‘Unlocking Collections’ grant to fund a brand-new community project, putting YOU at the heart of the Museum Service.

This exciting new phase in the Museum’s life, to be known as ‘Project Time Machine’, will consist of two parts, the first of which will be launching in May:

Mission One - Community Consultation.The project will blast off by asking YOU what you want from YOUR museum. We want to hear the views of as many people as possible, both visitors and non-visitors, to learn how the Museum’s large and interesting collections can be used to engage and represent the whole community. There is a survey which can be completed digitally here: Online Survey or traditionally, with paper and large print versions available to collect from the Museum Reception, or download from the Museum’s website here: Handwritten Survey

There will also be an opportunity to participate in focus groups, for more in-depth discussion of your views and exploration of your ideas. Book onto a focus group here: Online Focus Groups or here: In Person Focus Groups

All participants of the surveys and focus groups will have the chance to enter a draw to win £100 worth of supermarket vouchers (valid email address required).

Mission Two - Cataloguing the Collections.From October 2024, the second part of Project Time Machine will involve volunteers working in the gallery, cataloguing and researching the social history collections, capturing rich new context and hopefully uncovering some currently “hidden” histories. If you would like to get involved with this stage, please contact the Museum for an informal chat about available opportunities: [email protected]