Protect pipes and outdoor taps to help save money on energy bills
As temperatures plummet, making homes and businesses winter proof should be at the top of the list of priorities especially with people watching heating costs says the water company, which supplies 2.3 million customers in parts of Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire.
Taking action now during the first cold snap will help avoid burst water pipes particularly in unheated attics and outside buildings and this message extends to reminding family, friends and neighbours to help them prevent further misery and expense cold weather can bring.
Burst pipes are a very unpleasant and inconvenient problem and when they happen inside the home or in the boundary of a property they are usually the home owner’s responsibility to repair.
To prevent a burst water pipe, there are some easy steps to take to protect exposed pipes and taps by lagging them with industry approved lagging and outdoor tap protectors given away free to South East Water’s customers on its website.
Steve Andrews, Head of Central Operations, said: “By insulating hot and cold water pipes plus outdoor taps now you will help prevent them from freezing and bursting.
“People don’t realise that water is a silent user of energy so a very well-insulated pipework system will also help cut down on running costs and save on maintenance.”
The company’s Priority Services Register is available for customers with medical conditions, restricted mobility, additional needs, sight and hearing issues who may need some extra support during a water supply emergency. One of the benefits is the delivery of bottled water during a supply issue.
To sign-up for the Priority Services Register contact the Customer Care team on Freephone 0800 952 4000 or go to southeastwater.co.uk/customercare
For advice and a video on how to protect water pipes go to southeastwater.co.uk/winter The name of a qualified plumber can be found at watersafe.org.uk or by calling call 0333 207 9030
Top winter tips:
- When away leave heating low or drain down systems
- Insulate pipes, cisterns and tanks. Look for the Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS) approved insulation
- Repair dripping taps
- Inspect loft insulation
- Make sure the internal stop tap works
- Check on any elderly neighbours to make sure they are winter ready.