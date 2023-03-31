Protecting 700 years of history - maintenance and repair project gets underway at Balcombe church

A once in a generation major project is now underway at St Mary’s Church in Balcombe to help restore the church and to protect its 800 years of history.

Former glory restored at St Mary's Church, Balcombe

The project has been funded through donations from the Sussex Historic Churches Trust, National Churches Trust (Wolfson Trust), Garfield Weston Foundation, Ian M. Foulerton Charitable Trust, Benefact Trust and Friends of St Mary's Balcombe Trust.

The 2018 Quinquennial Report, along with a supplemental follow-up report conducted after a partial ceiling fall, identified an urgent need to address water damage that has already occurred to the Church roof and building. The need for repairs was compounded by the unsightly and significant crumbling of the plaster ceiling in the Lady Chapel during the festive season in 2020.

The amount of work required is extensive, projected to cost £270,000 and is phased into two large stages (exterior and interior) to be run concurrently. Broadly speaking, the phases consist of:• Exterior repairs to the South Aisle and Lady Chapel roof, abutment with the Chancel roof, Choir Vestry roof and North Aisle roof, as well as the renovation of the North and South wall elevations• Interior repairs to address water damage to the Church’s North Aisle, Vestry, junction of the North Aisle and Nave roof, Chancel arch, Lady Chapel ceiling and exterior walls.

The project commenced in late January 2023 and is estimated to take 6 months to complete. St Mary’s Church reflects the thriving, open and welcoming community of all ages that is found in the village of Balcombe on the High Weald of Sussex. There has been a church on the site in Balcombe from 1090, with elements of the current Church dating back to the late 13th/early 14th century serving the Parish of Balcombe. The Church is managed by the Parochial Church Council of the Ecclesiastical Parish of St Mary Balcombe, with a focus on inclusive community support for people and organisations of all faiths and those with who have none. Its outward-looking approach and the well established strong community core has made it possible for this project to come to fruition.

Wendy Millbanks, headteacher at The C of E Balcombe Primary School said: “St Mary’s Church plays a crucial role in supporting and guiding us as a Church of England primary school. Not only do we use the building to host a number of key celebrations and events throughout the year, but pupils also visit to support learning across the curriculum.

"Our families love having the opportunity to celebrate and worship together and learn more about the Christian Faith in such a historical and spiritual setting. In these times, where lives are always so busy, the opportunity to use the church for “prayer spaces” and periods of reflection are a vital part of our provision to ensure the wellbeing of pupils and staff. Both the building, and the community within it, are an integral part of Balcombe Primary School’s success.”