Provisional date set for next Hailsham Active Run

Following the huge success of the inaugural Hailsham Active Run last month, a provisional date has been set for next year's event, of which members of the public are encouraged to note in their diaries.

Hailsham Active Run 2023

Scheduled to take place on Sunday 19th May 2024 (subject to approval), organisers are confident that the next Hailsham Active Run event will be bigger, even better and top the success of the running event which took place in the town on Sunday 21st May, where over 500 people participated in 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

Hailsham Active directors Steve Wennington, Mary Laxton, Karen Nicholls and Ross Newark hosted the run, along with support from Trevor Powis and Barry Carpenter. The Town Council, which provided funding for the event, partnered with Hailsham Active and specialist management company, Sport Systems, to promote the event - of which the public turned up in their droves to support to runners on the day.

"We are delighted to have co-organised the event and contributed to its resounding success, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said town councillor and Hailsham Active representative, Mary Laxton. "The event followed Mental Health Awareness Week and it goes without saying that any type of sport, including running is of benefit to people's overall health and well-being."

"In the 1990s, the town hosted various fun runs but now, running is a growing community activity, beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain. Of course, this was a prestigious event that brought in runners and clubs with their families from across the area, and this in turn also benefited our local economy and town centre trade on the day, which was an added bonus."

"The success of the event further demonstrates our objectives to help make Hailsham fully inclusive as a community and it was pleasing to see residents with any form of disability or special need participating in the 1-mile inclusive run especially."