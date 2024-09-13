PS Waverley, the last seagoing paddle steamer, departs from Eastbourne Pier

At 3 pm on Thursday, September 12, Eastbourne's coastline hummed excitedly as the historic PS Waverley, the last seagoing paddle steamer, prepared for its first departure from Eastbourne since 2002.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals, steam enthusiasts, and notable figures from the community gathered at the end of Eastbourne Pier, eager to witness this rare event or embark on the voyage to Beachy Head and Seven Sisters themselves.

The sound of bagpipes filled the air as the crowd marvelled at the sight of the iconic vessel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the spectators were key members of the local community and beyond, including the pier's owner, the Mayoress, Lord Bret Mclean of Bexhill, councillors, and Eastbourne's Liberal Democrat MP Josh Babarinde. They all joined together to experience the steamer's momentous departure.

PS Waverley departs Eastbourne

"It's not every day that the last seagoing paddle steamer pulls into Eastbourne for a stop," commented one enthusiastic onlooker, encapsulating the event's mood.

The PS Waverley, built in 1946 to replace the 1899 Waverley, was initially designed to carry passengers along the River Clyde in Scotland. It has now become a symbol of maritime heritage, embarking on tours around the British Isles.

Standing at the end of the pier, locals expressed their admiration for the Waverley, with one woman remarking, "It's our heritage," while another described it as "magnificent and a treasure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many spectators was a former professional photographer, his tripod set up and camera ready, who passionately noted, "If we don't come out and preserve these things, who will?"

People board PS Waverley

Its whistling, huffing and hissing alerted the crowd that it was leaving, mixing with the smells of the sea air.

With its sleek black hull and iconic red, white, and black funnels, the Waverley cut an imposing figure as it moved surprisingly fast from the pier.

The rhythmic churning of its paddle wheels stirred the calm waters, a steady reminder of the engineering marvels of a bygone era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Waverley paused briefly in the distance, prompting some to wonder why.

Pier owner and Eastbourne's MP pose for a photo.

One woman guessed, "I suppose they have to wait for the propellers to stop spinning the other way," a comment that was met with warm smiles and chuckles.

Passengers who had paid £37 for their tickets boarded the vessel, eager for a unique experience.

"It came three years ago but couldn't stop because it was too choppy," a photographer explained, highlighting the significance of this particular visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Waverley disappeared into the horizon, it left more than just a trail of white foam in its wake.

PS Waverley stops before sailing into the distance.

For those gathered on Eastbourne's Pier and coastline, it was a reminder of how vital it is to preserve our heritage—not just as relics of the past but as living experiences that connect us to our past.