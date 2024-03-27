£2 million Hailsham care home opens its doors to community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Throughout the event, which was attended by the Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook and Deputy Mayor Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts personalised tours of the revamped facility gave visitors a firsthand glimpse into the lifestyle at Hailsham House. The Mayor took the opportunity to join in with the home’s activity schedule with a resistance band-based exercise class, before cutting a ceremonial cake to mark the opening.

Guests had the opportunity to admire the meticulous renovation works, indulge in delectable home-cooked snacks prepared by the catering team, and participate in various engaging activities, including exercise classes led by the home’s PT Matt, cupcake decorating sessions, and arts and crafts sessions alongside residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a gesture of appreciation, each visitor received a raffle ticket on arrival, offering them a chance to win an Easter Egg hamper, adding to the festive ambiance of the occasion.

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook with Rui Santos, home manager

The refurbishment project, which began with an initial £1 million investment, saw the creation of 32 exquisitely designed en-suite rooms, each equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including full wet rooms. These enhancements were carefully curated not only to ensure residents' comfort but also to elevate the quality of care provided. Additionally, a comprehensive overhaul of the kitchen facilities offers residents access to a diverse range of delicious and nutritious dining options, enhancing their overall wellbeing.

In addition to the physical improvements, this significant investment also generated more than 20 jobs for local people, contributing to the economic vitality of the community.

Rui Santos, the home manager, expressed his excitement about the transformation: “Hailsham House is more than just a care facility, it’s a true home for our residents. We are committed to supporting individuals in a way that provides for their physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been amazing to speak to so many people from the area and to show them the outstanding results of our refurbishment works. Hailsham House is a first-class facility and I am delighted that we have had such good feedback from the community. I am looking forward to working with local good causes and groups to enrich the lives of our residents, as well as contributing positively to the local area.”

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, Cllr Barbara Holbrook (pink jumper), Deputy Mayor Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook said: “Hailsham House is a beautiful care home. Not only are the facilities first class, but all the activities the team put on, as well as the fantastically talented kitchen team who have fed us today and made a delicious cake for today’s opening.