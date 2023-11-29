£28,000 raised at the Best of British Comedy Gala Dinner featuring Rob Beckett live at The Grand, Brighton

Last week, 400 guests attended the Best of British Gala Dinner at The Grand Hotel Brighton with leading comedian, Rob Beckett.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rob Beckett is a popular British comedian, who rose to prominence through appearances on TV panel shows like "8 Out of 10 Cats," "Mock the Week," and "Would I Lie to You?".

He gained widespread recognition as the co-host of the ITV2 show "I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp" and later as a team captain on the comedy panel show "8 Out of 10 Cats" and its spin-offs. Beckett's engaging and energetic personality has made him a popular figure in the UK comedy scene, and he's known for his quick wit and infectious enthusiasm both on stage and in hosting various television programs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests included leaders from a range of local businesses including, GAP Solutions, Loch Associates, MSC Cruises, Seico Insurance & Mortgages and Webtrends Optimize.

Rob Beckett

This prestigious black tie ball was in aid of the Focus Foundation – a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and special needs. It focuses on providing a range of services and resources aimed at enhancing the lives of those with unique challenges. These services often include educational programs, vocational training, therapy sessions, and community integration initiatives. The foundation aims to empower individuals with developmental disabilities to achieve greater independence, inclusion, and overall well-being within society.

With the support and generosity of guests and sponsors, this event raised £28,000 on the night.

Ryan Heal, CEO of Best of British Events said: “It was an honour to have leading Comedian Rob Beckett join us for the Best of British Gala Dinner at The Grand Brighton. Thank you to our sponsors and guests, who helped us raise £28,000. A hilarious evening with fantastic company and all for a great cause.