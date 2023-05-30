£3,000 milestone reached In Seaford charity fundraiser for community hub

Steve Whittemore of Whittfit Training Gym, Luke Martin of Robert Martin Roofing Services, Andy Farley, organiser of Seaford Park run and Steve Brill of Churches Fire Safety, will be completing an ultra-running challenge this weekend (June 2-4 2023) and have already raised £3,000 of their £5,000 target.

4 by 4 by 48 Charity Fundraising Running Team

From 8am on Friday, they will run 4 miles, every 4 hours for 48 hours. They will add an additional 4-mile run to complete 52 miles in 2 days (the equivalent of two marathons). This challenge will test them physically and push them mentally to the limit.

Runs at 8am, midday, 4pm, 8pm, midnight and 4am will see them go without sleep and contend with the great British weather conditions!

Please sponsor Team 4x4x48 and your donations will be doubled at no extra cost to you thanks to the British Airways Foundation (one donation per person up to £250 will be matched) crowdfunder.co.uk/p/havenscommunityhub

Rescued food

The Hub creates projects to help meet unmet community needs and so far has started four major projects as well as supporting other small groups, charities, and campaigners in the Havens area (the coastal stretch between Brighton and Eastbourne, East Sussex).

Havens Food Cooperative rescues and redistributes over one ton of food from supermarkets every week, feeding families and groups and preventing over 56,000kg of greenhouse gas being created.

Havens Community Cars and Havens Happy Clubs are now independent charities, having been founded by Havens Community Hub, and help people experiencing transport poverty and reduces isolation in older people experiencing multiple barriers to inclusion.

Havens Wellbeing Partnership offers mental health workshops and is expanding into holistic joined up mental, physical and circumstantial support.

Havens Community Hub