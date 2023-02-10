Pub in the Park announces must-see line up of chef hosts and pubs coming to Brighton this summer

Pub in the Park is excited to reveal the line-up of award-winning chef hosts and first wave of restaurants that will be rolling into Brighton this summer.

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park

Michelin starred chef and TV royalty Tom Kerridge will be coming to Brighton to host the three-day celebration of food and music this July. Festival goers can expect exclusive Q&A’s, delicious live demos and book signings as he pops up throughout the festival of the weekend. Andy Clarke will be bringing the vibes to the main stage and if open flame cooking is your thing, king of fire Adam Purnell aka Shropshire Lad will be showing you how it’s done on the Firepit Stage.

It wouldn’t be Pub in the Park without knock-out food and we have you covered with the first wave of pubs and restaurants set to tantalise your tastebuds. Incredible Brighton-based restaurants never before seen at Pub in the Park will be bringing bold new flavours to experience including local legend Kenny Tutt with Pitch and Indian street food bursting with taste from Brighton’s very own The Chilli Pickle. If that wasn’t enough, ultimate pub grub from Tom Kerridge’s two Michelin-starred The Hand and Flowers is not to be missed, alongside mouth-watering authentic Spanish flavours from the stand-out Tapas Brindisa and The Kentish Hare from The Tanner Brothers, which is ranked fifth in the country by the prestigious Top 50 Gastropub Awards.

Brighton residents can also experience incredible live music from some of the best in music. Get ready to dance ‘round round’ as ultimate British girl group the Sugababes will be headlining Friday night at the festival, supported by Soul II Soul and Judge Jules! For Saturday afternoon, look no further than West London funk group The Brand New Heavies as they take to the Pub in the Park stage, supported by Toploader and Norman Jay. Saturday night sees iconic Happy Mondays ‘Step On’ stage, supported by Stereo MCs and Example. Now that’s a party! And for Lazy Sunday, none other than 90s English rock band Dodgy and legendary Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club will be getting everyone up and dancing, alongside singer song writing superstar Gabrielle who will be closing the fun-filled festival.

This year, Pub in the Park has introduced new, exciting experiences and ticket packages to deliver good times and good value. Calling all foodies, the Taster Ticket is a new way for you to experience Pub in the Park to its fullest in 2023. Simply, bolt on this ticket option and chomp your way through three tasty dishes for the price of two – yum. Limited numbers available, so be quick.

For festival goers looking to party from afternoon to evening as well as looking for great value can celebrate with a Super Saturday ticket designed so you can eat, drink and dance all day and night long – and what’s best is that you get the Saturday afternoon session half price! Wanting the best of the Saturday evening party night and Lazy Sunday to graze and recuperate? The Morning After ticket is perfect for night owls and those that enjoy the hair of the dog too with the added bonus of the Lazy Sunday half price.

For the month of February only, there are no ticket booking fees to pay*. There will also be the option to purchase via Pay Pal 3 in 1 to secure your ticket now whilst spreading the cost.

Tom Kerridge said “I’m so excited to be coming to Brighton to host Pub in the Park and I can’t wait for a weekend of good food and good vibes. Top notch food is at the heart of what we’re all about and I know we’ll have the very best festival food around from our incredible restaurants… we can’t wait for you to try it!

Pub in the Park will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

Wimbledon Park, London 12th – 14th May 2023Higginson Park, Marlow 18th – 21st May 2023Dulwich Park, London 9th – 11th June 2023Royal Victoria Park, Bath 16th – 18th June 2023Priory Park, Reigate 23rd – 25th June 2023Victoria Park, Leamington Spa 30th June – 2nd July 2023Dunorlan Park, Tunbridge Wells 7th – 9th July 2023Preston Park, Brighton 14th – 16th July 2023Chiswick House and Gardens, London 1st – 3rd September 2023Verulamium Park, St Albans 8th – 10th September 2023

Tickets are on sale now from pubintheparkuk.com

