Pub in the Park launches campaign against hunger in Brighton

This year Pub in the Park is partnering with Brighton & Hove Food Partnership, raising funds via their ‘donate-a-dish’ scheme. Particularly during this period of the cost-of-living crisis, Pub in the Park is supporting the local charity to help those who face poverty and struggle to get food on the table every day.

Pub in the Park

For the first time, Pub in the Park will be introducing the donate-a-dish scheme. This ‘dish’ will feature on every restaurant menu in Brighton for £3. Rather than being a physical meal, it will act as a means to donate to the local food bank. This ‘pay it forward’ scheme will not only raise funds but also awareness of the work the food bank does for local people.

Through this work, Pub in the Park will embrace the beating heart of the community and help to support food banks in the work they do for families, children, and all those who face hunger and poverty.

Tom Kerridge, Michelin-star chef and Founder of Pub in the Park said: “We're all about food here at Pub in the Park and we want to do everything we can to support families who are struggling to put food on the table. Giving back to the local communities in each town that we visit is so important to us, and an essential part of the festival this year and beyond.”

Miranda Martin, MD at Pub in the Park said: “It is more important now than ever to spotlight charities supporting our local communities and combating the current cost of living crisis. Food has always been at the heart of what we do, and during these challenging times we hope that we can use our network to raise awareness, much needed funds, and give back to the local community in each town we visit.”

Pub in the Park will be coming to Preston Park, Brighton on 14th - 16th July.

