Public exhibition on the Town Meadow environmental enhancement plans
The public are invited to attend an exhibition which showcases the planned environmental enhancement plans for the Town Meadow site in Midhurst on Monday 18th September from 2.30pm to 8pm at Midhurst Memorial Hall.
Organised by Cowdray and Southern Water, this is a chance to view and discuss future proposals for river works and environmental enhancements at the Town Meadow site in Midhurst. Proposals include channel narrowing, riverbank regrading, habitat enhancements, a new boardwalk and a new pathway to create a circular walk.
Representatives and their professional advisors will be on hand to explain the proposals and answer any questions.
The exhibition takes place at the Midhurst Memorial Hall, which is at the South Downs Centre, North Street Midhurst GU29 9DH.
For more information, please visit www.cowdray.co.uk/townmeadow