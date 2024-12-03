Public in East Sussex urged to dispose of batteries and vapes responsibly

PEOPLE are being urged to ensure they recycle dead batteries and vapes responsibly.

The council is reminding residents that batteries and vapes are a fire risk and should never be placed in household waste or recycling bins.

Batteries and vapes that are incorrectly disposed of can explode or ignite after being compacted, punctured, soaked in liquid or exposed to heat at waste sites or on collection vehicles.

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment at East Sussex County Council, said: “Disposing of batteries or vapes with general waste and household recycling can have extremely serious consequences, disrupting waste services and endangering lives.

“Between January and September this year there have been ten waste related fires in East Sussex, either on waste collection vehicles or at waste sites, which may have been caused by batteries or vapes.

“Please remember – never bin batteries or vapes.”

In East Sussex, households in Rother, Wealden and Hastings can dispose of their batteries and other small electrical items including vapes at the kerbside by placing them in separate carrier bags on top of their recycling or rubbish bin on their collection day.

Residents in Eastbourne and Lewes can visit www.recycleyourelectricals.org.uk to find their local recycling point for electricals, vapes and batteries which will include most local supermarkets and electrical retailers.

Batteries, vapes and electrical items can also be recycled at all Household Waste and Recycling Sites across the county.

As the festive season approaches, even more batteries are in circulation. It is estimated that over 189 million batteries are used over the Christmas period with many interactive toys and gadgets, as well as small household appliances, containing them.

This Christmas, people are also being asked to consider switching to rechargeable batteries as a greener alternative to single use batteries.

Cllr Dowling added: “As we all try to reduce, reuse and recycle more, why not consider switching to rechargeable batteries this Christmas which are cost effective and much better for the environment than their single use equivalents.”

Rechargeable batteries last for approximately 700 charges and can still be recycled once they are finished with.

Recycling and waste collection services in East Sussex are provided by the local district and borough councils. East Sussex County Council is responsible for the disposal, recovery and recycling of the collected material.

For more information on household rubbish and recycling collections and contact information for local councils, visit eastsussex.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/rubbish-collection