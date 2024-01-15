Public toilet facilities in Hailsham: Information for residents

Following the recent closure of the toilet facilities situated in North Street, the Town Council is issuing information to residents on the various public toilet facilities currently available in or near the town centre, and updating people on recent developments relating to the forthcoming provision of new facilities in Vicarage Field later this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite the difficult decision made by councillors last year to terminate the lease on the North Street building due to financial restraints, the Town Council is providing information regarding Wealden District Council's Community Toilet Scheme, an initiative in place whereby members of the public can access toilet facilities at the following business premises (during opening hours):

Wealden District Council Offices, Vicarage Lane

Freedom Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane

Waitrose, Vicarage Field

Callenders Restaurant, 80/82 High Street

Costa Coffee, 26B High Street

Additionally, there is a disabled toilet facility located in St Mary's Walk (off the high street), which is accessible with a RADAR key.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former public toilets in North Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant further development regarding public toilet provision is the recent decision by Hailsham Town Council to select a contractor to is pleased to carry out the installation of a new facility in the town centre later this year.

The Town Council continues to work with Wealden District Council on a project to install two modular toilets and a Changing Places disabled toilet on the site of the old public toilet situated in Vicarage Field, which is currently being used as bicycle storage facility.

The installation of the new facility will be funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), amidst a high-profile national campaign over the past few years to increase the numbers of these specialist toilet facilities.

The green light for the Vicarage Field public toilet installation project comes as good news for residents and visitors to the town, considering the recent decision by the Town Council to close the public toilet facility in North Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hailsham Town Council acknowledges the importance of public toilet availability," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "Despite the recent closure of the public toilets in North Street, we're keen to remind residents that there are still several facilities available to them, many of which are fully accessible."

"The Community Toilet Scheme operated by Wealden District Council allows members of the public to use the toilet facilities in a range of approved local businesses and other organisations during their opening hours. The scheme contributes towards the health and social inclusion of residents and visitors alike and supports local businesses by making the town more accessible - and allowing visitors to increase their length of stay."