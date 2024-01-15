Public toilet facilities in Hailsham: Information for residents
Despite the difficult decision made by councillors last year to terminate the lease on the North Street building due to financial restraints, the Town Council is providing information regarding Wealden District Council's Community Toilet Scheme, an initiative in place whereby members of the public can access toilet facilities at the following business premises (during opening hours):
- Wealden District Council Offices, Vicarage Lane
- Freedom Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane
- Waitrose, Vicarage Field
- Callenders Restaurant, 80/82 High Street
- Costa Coffee, 26B High Street
Additionally, there is a disabled toilet facility located in St Mary's Walk (off the high street), which is accessible with a RADAR key.
A significant further development regarding public toilet provision is the recent decision by Hailsham Town Council to select a contractor to is pleased to carry out the installation of a new facility in the town centre later this year.
The Town Council continues to work with Wealden District Council on a project to install two modular toilets and a Changing Places disabled toilet on the site of the old public toilet situated in Vicarage Field, which is currently being used as bicycle storage facility.
The installation of the new facility will be funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), amidst a high-profile national campaign over the past few years to increase the numbers of these specialist toilet facilities.
The green light for the Vicarage Field public toilet installation project comes as good news for residents and visitors to the town, considering the recent decision by the Town Council to close the public toilet facility in North Street.
"Hailsham Town Council acknowledges the importance of public toilet availability," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "Despite the recent closure of the public toilets in North Street, we're keen to remind residents that there are still several facilities available to them, many of which are fully accessible."
"The Community Toilet Scheme operated by Wealden District Council allows members of the public to use the toilet facilities in a range of approved local businesses and other organisations during their opening hours. The scheme contributes towards the health and social inclusion of residents and visitors alike and supports local businesses by making the town more accessible - and allowing visitors to increase their length of stay."
"The provision of public conveniences in the town centre remains a strong ambition of the Town Council and we are delighted to be working with the district council on the installation of a new public toilet and Changing Places facility in Vicarage Field later this year. This project is progressing well and we have at least moved one step closer by agreeing to have the facilities installed, selecting a suitable contractor to carry out the installation work and to maintain them thereafter."