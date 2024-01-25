Public's views sought on two small-scale housing developments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction at Bristol Close in Pound Hill and Lansbury Road in Broadfield could provide 18 affordable homes for rent, with a combination of maisonettes and flats across both schemes.

There is a chance for a closer look at the initial plans with drop-in sessions planned for each site. The details are:

Bristol Close sessions: Wakehams Green Community Centre

Wednesday 7 February: 6pm to 7.30pmSaturday 24 February: 10am to 12 noon

Lansbury Road sessions: Broadfield Community Centre

Saturday 10 February: 10am to 12 noonWednesday 21 February: 6pm to 7.30pm

Public consultation at this stage will last for four weeks, so the council can gauge local feeling before progressing to planning consent stage when there will be another period of consultation.

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “We have some major developments in the pipeline across the borough, but it’s important we don’t lose sight of our ability to increase local housing availability with small scale developments like we have in mind at Bristol Close and Lansbury Road.

“Both make use of land which isn’t meeting its full potential and can provide good quality homes in places people want to live and at affordable rents.”

Anyone is welcome to offer their views on our intentions for these two sites at the drop-in sessions or using the consultation pages of our website. Local businesses and homes are being notified of the consultation period directly.