Pulborough author offers “twisty, searing journey of raw love, betrayal, corruption"

Pulborough author Jo Morey is promising a “a twisty, searing journey of raw love, betrayal, corruption and greed in a shaken paradise, pulsating with danger both inside and outside the door.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book, partially written and partially set in West Wittering, is The Night Lagoon (HarperFiction, £16.99).

Jo, aged 45, said: “The Night Lagoon is a literary suspense about a hearing-impaired chef, Laelia Wylde who finds herself trapped in a coercive relationship 5000 miles from home in the Belizean jungle. Lagoon is both a psychological thriller but also a sweeping family tale that spans generations. It’s an exploration of memory and secrets and how false narratives fracture relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would appeal to fans of The White Lotus as well as Miranda Cowley-Heller’s The Paper Palace and Delia Owen’s Where the Crawdads Sing. I wrote the escapist book I wanted to pick up in a bookshop – a truly riveting and page-turning summer read.

“The earliest element of The Night Lagoon was an image which came to me before anything else: A woman, isolated in the jungle – lonely but not alone. It wasn’t until years later, during a time of personal upheaval, I started writing the novel and developing my main character Laelia, exploring who she was and why she felt so trapped. I’d recently been diagnosed with an illness which forced me to reevaluate my life, plus we were in Covid lockdown. The Night Lagoon was partly born out of that feeling of entrapment and isolation. I was dreaming of escape. Laelia’s hearing loss and tinnitus were weaved in during later stages of drafting to add to her sense of isolation. I suffer from hearing loss and wear aids in both ears, and I wanted to convey the disorientation and sense of loneliness that comes sometimes from mishearing things.

“I’d already travelled in Belize but went back again whilst writing the novel. I knew it make the perfect setting – the lushness of the jungle, the powdery white sands, the rum-fuelled parties, they all add to the characters’ experiences of a shaken paradise.

“The novel begins on an island beach in Belize where Laelia and her family are gathering for her father’s surprise 70th birthday celebrations. But when events take an unexpected and dramatic turn, Laelia decides to stay and travel to her father’s home, a jungle lodge he found in the 1980s when he was studying orchids as an academic botanist. Laelia soon uncovers secrets from the past that threaten to derail everything she has come to know. She must decide whether to stay silent and protect this newfound paradise or confront the lies which run as deep and dark as the lagoon, surfacing a dangerous truth from which there is no return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Belize, my research led me to encounters with Mayan healers and medicine men in the jungle, as well as conversations with orchidologists, ornithologists and doctors. Part of the novel is set on West Wittering beach as well where I have a beach hut. I spent many wonderful days there dreaming up and editing the novel.

“I’m currently working on my second novel which is set on the North Island of New Zealand. Also a literary suspense, it’s about a woman with postnatal depression who goes missing and her estranged, wayward sister who flies out from London to go searching for her. It’s about grief and motherhood and grief in motherhood.”

The Night Lagoon is Jo’s debut novel.

“I started writing at eight years old on a clunky, oversized word processor my dad brought home from work one day. I had dreams of becoming an author ever since. It wasn’t until my eldest son turned eight himself and started penning his own first novel that I realised I’d become side-tracked from my ambitions and so decided to give writing a novel a proper shot. I applied to the Faber Academy novel writing course and was accepted. The manuscript for The Night Lagoon started from there.”