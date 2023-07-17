Pulborough canine behaviourist is featured in best-selling book on dogs

Are you in need of some canine nourishment for the soul? Something to 'get your teeth into' over the long summer days and evenings? A dog-loving publication to peruse by the pool, whilst on holiday? Perhaps you're just interested in the welfare of dogs, or have just got your 'first time pup'?

If the answer is 'yes' to any of these questions, then a recently published compilation of advisory (and super-informative) text like this is just what you need - especially if you're privileged enough to be a canine guardian...

Pulborough-based canine behaviourist, Mark Bridger-Pescott ADip CBM level 6 (Dis), has appeared in a world best-selling book by Annie Phenix, an award-winning author based in the USA.

Mark is the founder and owner of Bone Canis - established for over ten years - (www.bonecanis.com) who are a modern, force-free team that use science-backed methods. They are proud members of and/or have been certified by: The Association of INTODogs (www.intodogs.org); The Pet Professional Guild British Isles (https://ppgbi.com); The Dog Welfare Alliance (www.thedogwelfarealliance.co.uk); CAM advocate https://www.facebook.com/CAMarthritis) British College of Canine Studies (www.britishcollegeofcaninestudies.com); Doggone Safe Educator (www.doggonesafe.com) and the UK Dog Behaviour And Training Charter (https://ukdogcharter.org).

Mark with his two dogs' Ava and Bear.

Mark has a degree-level qualification in canine behaviour from Animal Jobs Direct. He serves as Vice-Chair for INTODogs, and is the Patron of German Shepherd Dog Welfare Fund (https://www.gsdwelfarefund.co.uk/). Mark has an extensive, multi-faceted background in working with dogs that spans over 30 years. He has worked with a variety of rescues, schools, educational events, and his main aim is to help people and their dogs using a professional, force-free, kind, and safe approach that focuses on the welfare of the dog.

Mark was invited to contribute his expertise, along with 15 other canine professionals from the USA, Canada, Ireland and the UK, to contribute via an interview with Annie, the author of this fabulous publication.

Positive Training For Aggressive And Reactive Dogs is the new release from Annie and is a wonderful resource for anyone who wants to help their dog using kind and effective methods that have the welfare of the dog at the forefront. The book contains proven techniques to help your dog overcome fear and anxiety. This book is full of great, practical, simple advice on how to help with issues such as: separation anxiety, excessive digging, excessive barking, loose-lead walking and recall, amongst other common issues people may have with their dogs.

