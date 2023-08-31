Pulborough charity shop announces preloved sale

The Mary How Trust Charity Shop in Lower Street is excited to announce a one-of-a-kind event , Saturday 16th September, that will delight fashion enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike!

On Saturday September 16th, the Meadows Hall at Pulborough Village Hall will come alive with a special Preloved Bag Sale, offering attendees a unique opportunity to shop smart, save big, and support a worthy cause.

For those who love fashion and sustainability, mark your calendars and head over to Pulborough Village Hall from 10 am to 1 pm for an unforgettable shopping experience. What makes this event extra special is that it coincides with the vibrant Village Market, allowing visitors to combine their shopping adventures including a delightful array of refreshments available in the Main Hall.

Here's how it works: For just £10, participants will receive their bag - but it's not just any bag! This special bag serves as a "ticket to treasure," granting access to a treasure trove of fashion and accessories. You're free to roam through an array of preloved treasures and fill your bag with your personal favourites.

But the excitement doesn't end there! By participating in the Preloved Sale, attendees will not only be treating themselves to fabulous finds but also supporting their local health screening charity, the Mary How Trust. The funds raised during the event will go towards the Trust's essential health screening initiatives, benefiting the community and promoting a healthier future for all.

Moreover, by championing sustainable fashion through this initiative, you can make a positive impact on the environment. Embracing the concept of reuse and reducing waste, the Preloved Sale aligns perfectly with the growing movement towards eco-conscious fashion choices.

"Join us for this remarkable event, where shopping becomes an adventure and every purchase makes a difference," said Sarah Ross, Shop Manager. "We're thrilled to bring the community together for a morning of fashion, fun, and philanthropy."

Make sure not to miss out on this unique opportunity to shop sustainably, discover hidden treasures, and contribute to a charitable cause. The Preloved Sale at Pulborough Village Hall is free to enter and takes place from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday 16th September. So, join us, grab your bag and embark on an exciting fashion journey!