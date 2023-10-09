Pulborough Garden Centre raises more than £700 for Macmillan’s Coffee Morning
The Macmillan ‘world’s biggest’ coffee morning happened across the UK on Friday, September 29th and this year, Pulborough, which is part of British Garden Centres, the largest UK family-run garden centre group, opened its doors to welcome customers for a delightful cup of coffee or tea, accompanied by an array of delicious sweet and savoury treats baked by the restaurant teams.
Pulborough Garden Centre was the top fundraising centre in the group. As well as coffee, cake, and savouries to be enjoyed, customers could try their luck on the tombola, buy raffle tickets and try to win prizes at individual centres.
Macmillan Cancer Support is crucial to families and offers medical advice, emotional assistance, and financial aid to cancer patients.
Ricky Towers, Group Restaurant Director at British Garden Centres said: “Well done to all our centres and customers who came together to support the Macmillan Coffee Mornings for this important cause.
"This annual event serves as a fundraising opportunity and fosters a sense of community in each British Garden Centres store.
"By hosting these coffee mornings, our garden centres have showcased their commitment to creating beautiful outdoor spaces and demonstrated their dedication to positively impacting the lives of those affected by cancer.”