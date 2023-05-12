Pupils from Great Walstead School in Lindfield plant tree to mark coronation

Youngsters at Great Walstead School in Lindfield have planted a tree to mark the coronation, thanks to a £650 donation from Vistry Group.

Students from Great Walstead School with the tree they planted

The planting ceremony took place on Friday 5 May at a coronation party held for the independent school’s 325 pupils and parents.

Once the Red Sentinel crab apple tree had been planted, the children placed pebbles – which they had painted red, white and blue – around the base.

After the tree planting, the students, parents, and teachers enjoyed an afternoon tea together beside the new tree in celebration of the King’s Coronation, along with residents of the nearby Walstead Place Care Home.

Coronation painted stones

Chris Calvey, headmaster at the school, said: “Great Walstead School celebrated the King's coronation with a fabulous garden party on Friday 5th May. It was a very special occasion which saw everyone in our school community coming together to mark this very special occasion.

“Thank you to the residents of Walstead Place Care Home for joining in the celebrations, and a huge thank you to our new neighbours Vistry Group, who very kindly donated the tree to commemorate the day.”

Vistry South East is building homes nearby at Walstead Park under its Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands.

Ginny James, sales and marketing director for Vistry South East, said: “We were glad to help the school mark the coronation by paying for a beautiful tree that they could plant as part of their celebration party.

Passing on some snacks

“We have also funded a plaque to go alongside it to ensure people will always know the reason why it was planted. It’s nice to think that the tree will be there as a feature of the school grounds for many years to come.