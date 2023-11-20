Pyjamas and pampering prove ‘perfect’ way to support Children in Need

Care home residents in Chichester were all smiles as a spot of pampering helped raise money for Children in Need.

To kick off the fun at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange, team members began the day wearing pyjamas instead of uniforms, with several residents quick to join in and dress down too.

Pen Trinick, who lives at the Broyle Road home, said: “It brought a smile to my face, and those of my fellow residents, to see everyone working in their pyjamas. It was a lovely idea, all in a good cause.”

After the ‘pyjama parade’, residents enjoyed an evening pamper session complete with hand massages, foot soaks and face masks.

DRESSING DOWN. Team members and residents at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange care home in Chichester

Companionship Team Leader Heather Pearce said: “Having a pamper is a perfect thing to do when you are already in your pyjamas. Our residents loved it.

“Thanks to the contributions of those happy to sponsor, we quickly raised £60 on the day and expect more to come in before we have a final total.”

As well as Wellington Grange, there was Children in Need fun at Colten Care homes in Hampshire and Dorset.

At Avon Reach in Mudeford, Christchurch, residents and staff combined their fundraising activity with one of their regular Tea & Togetherness gatherings.

These are community get-togethers hosted by various Colten homes for local people who may be feeling lonely and want to experience gentle companionship and conversation.

Several Avon Reach neighbours joined residents for tea and homemade cupcakes, taking part in an autumn-themed quiz which included questions about Children in Need.

At the end of the event, quiz master Sarah Moseley presented a bottle of bubbly to delighted winner, neighbour Sally Laing.

Companionship Team Leader Denise Marks and Home Manager Ruth Wildman also completed a sponsored nine-mile walk from the home to Bournemouth Pier where they met a group of waiting Avon Reach residents who had come on a minibus trip for fish and chips.

Altogether, Avon Reach raised more than £130 from its activities over Children in Need weekend.

At St Catherines View, a dedicated dementia care home in Winchester, usually chatty Companionship Team Leader Laura Sheldrake completed a sponsored silence as she and resident Sue Rose walked 50 laps of the garden together.