Queen Elizabeth II: Chichester astronaut Tim Peak thanks 'a remarkable woman'

Chichester-born astronaut Tim Peak described Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a remarkable woman’ in a statement this evening.

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:08 pm
MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen this evening (Thursday, September 8), Chichester-born astronaut Tim Peake posted a tribute to his Twitter account.

It follows the tragic announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral.

Mr Peake said in a Tweet this evening: “A remarkable woman. Thank you Ma’am for a lifetime of service and dedication. A sad day and our thoughts are with the Royal Family.”

