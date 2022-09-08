Queen Elizabeth II: Chichester astronaut Tim Peak thanks 'a remarkable woman'

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen this evening (Thursday, September 8), Chichester-born astronaut Tim Peake posted a tribute to his Twitter account.

It follows the tragic announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral.