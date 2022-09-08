Queen Elizabeth II: Chichester astronaut Tim Peak thanks 'a remarkable woman'
Chichester-born astronaut Tim Peak described Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a remarkable woman’ in a statement this evening.
Following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen this evening (Thursday, September 8), Chichester-born astronaut Tim Peake posted a tribute to his Twitter account.
It follows the tragic announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral.
Mr Peake said in a Tweet this evening: “A remarkable woman. Thank you Ma’am for a lifetime of service and dedication. A sad day and our thoughts are with the Royal Family.”