Queen Elizabeth II: His Majesty King Charles issues statement following mother's death

His Majesty King Charles III has issued a statement following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:35 pm
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This evening came the tragic announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral.

His Majesty King Charles III said in a statement today: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

