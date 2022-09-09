Queen Elizabeth II: Where can you sign a book of condolence and lay flowers in Eastbourne?

Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Rodohan said: “The councillors and officers of Eastbourne Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.

“A book of condolence will be opened at reception in the Town Hall. Here, the Union Flag is flying at half-mast and also at The Bandstand.”

Where to sign a book of condolences and lay flowers in Eastbourne (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A book of condolence has been opened at the Town Hall reception and will remain open until the day after the funeral.

Flowers can be laid at the front of the Town Hall in the marked area.