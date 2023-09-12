Queen Victoria Hospital is top in the country according to national patient survey

Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) has again received top marks from its patients, making it one of the best hospitals in the country. The results of the latest Care Quality Commission Adult Inpatient Survey released today (Tuesday 12 September) show that across the 51 questions QVH received the highest score in the country from patients who had received inpatient care at the hospital.

In questions specifically about nurses, QVH came top in the country. Patients felt nurses answered questions in ways they could understand, included patients in conversations about their care, and patients felt there were enough nurses on duty to care for them.

QVH also came top in the country for the experience of leaving hospital. Patients felt they left hospital with the right information about how to care for themselves in the days ahead, and felt involved in decisions around leaving hospital. Patients also said that they knew what would happen next with their care after leaving QVH.

QVH came top in the country for nursing in the latest Care Quality Commission Adult Inpatient Survey

Commenting on their care, patients also felt staff gave patients the right amount of information about their condition and treatment, listened to their worries and fears, gave enough privacy and did everything they could to control pain.

The hospital also improved from last year’s good results in questions relating to hospital food and answering patients’ questions about an operation or procedure before they had it; and explaining how the operation or procedure had gone.

The Adult Inpatient Survey asks patients to rate their whole hospital journey from time on the waiting list before admission, through choice and quality of food, help with eating, wards quiet enough to sleep at night, being involved in decisions and given the right amount of information, being supported to leave hospital and go home safely.

Nicky Reeves, Chief Nurse at Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been rated so highly by patients again and these results are thanks to the hard work and dedication of staff throughout our organisation. Whether staff work directly with patients or in any of our behind the scenes services, we can all be proud of what we have achieved and continue to look for ways we can do even better.”