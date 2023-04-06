Queen Victoria Hospital Macmillan Centre marks 11 years of support for people with cancer

As the Queen Victoria Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre celebrates its 11th birthday, the team are not only looking back at the incredible support they have been able to offer but to thank the dedicated volunteers who donate their time to support the service.

The QVH Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre provides a safe space for patients to explore and understand their feelings whilst on their cancer journey, as well as a range of complementary therapies and psychological support.

Importantly the centre is there for anyone affected by cancer – not just the hospital’s patients – offering holistic care and a listening ear.

Some of the centre’s volunteers have been involved in the centre since it opened and were thanked for their 11 year service. They, along with other volunteers who had achieved five and 10 year milestones, were been presented with framed certificated by Tony Chambers, the hospital’s Interim Chief Executive.

Speaking about the QVH Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre, Tony Chambers, Interim Chief Executive at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “The support the centre is able to offer people with cancer, their family and friends is so important. Thank you to our staff and our dedicated volunteers for making the centre a much loved and needed local resource.”