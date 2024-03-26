Queen Victoria Hospital Macmillan Centre turns 12

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Centre celebrates its 12th birthday, the team are not only looking back at the incredible support they have been able to offer but thanking the dedicated volunteers who donate their time to support the service.

The QVH Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre provides a safe space for patients to explore and understand their feelings whilst on their Cancer journey, as well as a range of complementary therapies and psychological support. Importantly the centre is there for anyone affected by Cancer – not just the hospital’s patients – offering holistic care and a listening ear.

A special thank you and well done to Gill who has been providing reflexology support on a voluntary basis for the last 10 years. She was presented with a framed certificate and small gift as a thank you.

Commenting on the centre’s birthday, Nicky Reeves, Chief Nursing Officer at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the QVH Macmillan Centre’s birthday with the team. The support we are able to provide through the Centre makes a real difference to those living with and beyond Cancer. Thank you to our team and volunteers for making the centre a much loved and needed local resource.”

Pictured: QVH Macmillan Cancer Centre team with James Lowell, QVH Chief Executive (in suit), Nicky Reeves, Chief Nursing Officer (white and blue dress), and Frazer Visser, East Grinstead Town Mayor.