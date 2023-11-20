Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust accredited as Veteran Aware
The Armed Forces Covenant - which recently passed into law - is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve, or who have served, in the Armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly. The aim is to develop, share and drive the implementation of best practice that will improve armed forces veterans' care, while at the same time raising standards for everyone across the NHS.
Lt.Col Tania Cubison, Medical Director at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “We are honoured to achieve our Veteran Aware accreditation. Our hospital has a proud military history dating back to the pioneering plastic surgery carried out on injured airmen during WWII by Sir Archibald McIndoe and team, and we are fortunate to have many serving and reservist staff working with us today. This accreditation is a sign of our commitment to supporting staff and patients from the Armed Forces community, both now and in the future.”
Speaking about the achievement, Professor Tim Briggs, CBE, said: “I am extremely proud to announce Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has demonstrated continuous improvement in how they care for the Armed Forces community. It is only right that people who have given so much, receive the same treatment as everyone else. It is particularly poignant that the Trust has achieved this accreditation in the week the nation stands still for Remembrance.”
VCHA Regional Lead Anna-Marie Tipping said: "Having worked closely with the Trust over the past months, I have been struck by the unwavering dedication to ensure that no disadvantage comes to their patients, staff or community. This Trust is steeped in military history and the staff have a deep understanding of what it means to be a member of the Armed Forces community. I offer my unwavering gratitude to the staff of Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.”
The Veteran Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA) is committed to improving Armed Forces and Veteran care whilst raising standards for all. 169 NHS providers in England are now Veteran Aware accredited, and the VCHA aims to have all Trusts in England accredited by March 2024 at the latest. Find out more about our work and about Rehabilitation by clicking here.
Pictured: Lt.Col. Tania Cubison, Medical Director with James Lowell, Chief Executive Officer standing in front of The Guinea Pig Club Roll of Honour board at Queen Victoria Hospital.
For more information please email the QVH Press Office at [email protected]