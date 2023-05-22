Quentin Blake art draws people to Arundel Wetland Centre

A trail highlighting the best of the wetland nature opened at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre on May 18 as part of a year-long partnership between renowned illustrator Sir Quentin Blake and the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.

The Drawn to Water spring/summer trail includes imaging life in a nest, watching for kingfisher families and hunting for dragonfly larvae.

Throughout the partnership, Drawn to Water: Quentin Blake at WWT, Arundel Wetland Centre will run three seasonal trails with guides using selected, little seen before illustrations of watery nature from Quentin Blake to help inspire visitors to view the wonder of wetland nature in a different way. These trails will run alongside a range of art and illustration activities to inspire all ages and abilities, helping everyone experience nature in new, unexpected ways.

The spring/summer trail running this half term, May 27-June 4, highlights the amazing nature of the season through Quentin Blake’s work. Art and illustration activities this half term feature quill and ink drawing, brass rubbings and sketch a bird workshops alongside the attraction’s family pond dipping sessions and wetland boat safaris.

Commenting on the partnership Quentin Blake said: “I am delighted to be sharing my pictures with WWT sites and their visitors through the Drawn to Water experience. This project appealed to me because I have a lifelong fascination of drawing wetland wildlife, especially birds.

“I can't quite explain why but it may be because like us, they are on two legs and have expressive gestures. The drawings you will see are from my own personal archive, and many have rarely been seen in public before.

“Through Drawn to Water I hope that seeing my artwork in places where these creatures are thriving will allow new audiences to enjoy wetland wildlife as much as I do, perhaps prompting a few people to pick up a pen, pencil or even a quill and do their own drawing.”

Elizabeth Pearce, Learning Manager at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre said: “People of all ages love Quentin Blake’s illustrations. These collectible trail cards share ways to connect with nature at Arundel through the seasons from summer ducklings, autumn migrating martins or winter’s marsh harrier roost. There is always wildlife to experience and creative ways to connect with the natural world.”

WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is open seven days a week, 364 days a year - closed on Christmas Day.