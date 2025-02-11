Questions surround aquifer and flooding at Ringmer

Council officials have been accused of being 'incredibly shifty' after questions were asked about an aquifer which could make flooding in Ringmer worse.

A reader, who gave their name but asked us not to reveal it, said:' There's a huge aquifer running through Ringmer. If this is disturbed it's going to cause enormous problems to existing housing areas, particularly in the Broyle area, as any water that settles on landwill have huge problems naturally draining."

There is currently a housing scheme set to be built close to the Broyle by Persimmon Homes. When asked about flooding risks on Ringmer sites, a spokesman for Persimmon said: “To be clear, our site will not increase the risk of flooding downstream, either during construction or once built, as there are engineered solutions and processes to manage the ground and surface water. We are not on site at present and a key reason why the water has risen to the level it has is because we have been unable to remove it despite offering to do so. We hope that we can return to site quickly to respond to this and also deliver the new homes that Lewes needs.”

But the reader explained: "The HS2 project in Buckinghamshire disturbed two aquifers and the repercussions have been enormous, aside from disturbing and destroying a geological structure that supports the environment that sits on it."

Ringmer Flooding Update

They went on to say they have reports of this aquifer which was discovered during an inspection for a report of water levels on agricultural land in Ringmer. Council officials were asked if they were aware of it during the public consultations on future developments in the area. But the reader criticised them as being' incredibly shifty - one even being arrogantly defensive - when I brought it to their attention.' This was after they were provided with evidence of this report.

Fears have been expressed that repercussions of ignoring the aquifer are going to be immense, not only in the area but to the properties themselves that are being built and proposed to be built.

Both East Sussex County Council and Lewes District Council (theplanning authority for Ringmer) have been asked for a comment.

