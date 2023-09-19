Racing team adapts recycled aircraft materials in Eastbourne soapbox bid

A racing team using recycled aircraft materials are bidding for the top spot at Eastbourne Seafront Soapbox Race this weekend on Sunday 24 September. The event returns to the seafront this weekend bringing Wacky Races style fun and capers to the town.

London based Paddy Dakar Racing Team have over the course of six months designed and built their soapbox using modular strut and recycled aircraft materials.

Engineered for long flowing road courses, the four-wheel cart is based on the Dakar Racing Buggy and has independent suspension front and rear with a lightweight rolling chassis to adapt and absorb the many ramps and bends along the crazy course.

With twin seats for a pilot and co-pilot, it is designed to be fully adjustable allowing the team to make running changes to improve handling and speed.

Paddy Dakar Racing Team

Sponsored by Hilti the team’s motto is: “The faster the track, the better the craic!” and the team designer and chief mechanic David Brady from Hilti said “We are all engineers that work together for the same company. We are confident in our design and have done a fair bit of testing. We know that there are a lot of great designs out there, but we are confident that Paddy Power can hold its own with the best of them.

“We will ensure that we have strong pushers at the start and build momentum quickly. Be brave and tackle the obstacles without losing momentum and try not to use the brakes until we cross the finish line. We have not over engineered the braking system as we generally don't like to use them!

“We see the course as our main rival. We want to smash the course record and in the process beat the competition. Naturally we wish them all the very best.”

Paddy Dakar Racing Team building their Soapbox entry

Last year’s race saw more than 10,000 spectators along the route, and many teams have returned once again to ramp up the fun factor for this year’s crazy rerun.

Local businesses, charities and groups of friends are taking on the challenge across a downhill course of just under 350m long with a series of jumps, bends and hay-bale chicanes.

The free-to-watch race takes place on Dukes Drive and finishes at Helen Gardens, where a soapbox village will feature live action on the big screen, food and drink retailers and an array of soapboxes on display.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, Councillor Margaret Bannister said: “We can’t wait to see the eclectic line up of crazy creations on offer this year and wish the Paddy Dakar Racing Team and all of the other talented teams the very best of luck in the return of this fun-filled spectacle.”

Eastbourne Soapbox Race is sponsored by the Lansdowne Hotel, Caffyns Volkswagen, Group 1 Hailsham BMW and Visick Cars.