Radio 1 Star visits South Coast to chat Dadulthood For Comic Relief

The DJ, who will soon take over the reigns of the Radio 1 afternoon show with co-host Mollie King, filmed with Worthing-based Dad La Soul for a slot on BBC 1’s Morning Live as well as recording audio that will be played out on Radio 1 in the run-up to Red Nose Day on Friday 15th March.

The Morning Live film is scheduled to go out on Tuesday 11th March and will highlight the positive impact that Dad La Soul’s playdates and dads-only meet-ups have had on the mental health of attendees.

The group was formed to give dads a fun, engaging safe space to meet other fathers and form new friendships where they can speak openly about anything on their minds. Dad La Soul’s research shows that nearly 70% of men feel isolated some of the time after becoming parents.

As a multi-award winning project funded in part by Comic Relief, Dad La Soul was chosen to illustrate how the money raised during Red Nose Day appeals is changing lives across the UK and further afield.

Matt, 38, is a father of two and has talked frankly in the past about his ten-year struggle with cyclothymia, an illness, he said on Instagram, that means his mood “cycles frequently between stages of euphoric productivity and depression.” He also believes the disorder could have affected his own father, who died by suicide in 2008.

The presenter visited Worthing beach and award-winning craft beer shop and taproom Beer No Evil to speak to Dad La Soul founder Dan Flanagan, as well as volunteers and attendees, Jaden Carter, Tyler Slade and Stewart Cumming about the challenges men often face when talking about their mental health.

Matt Edmondson said: “I wish something like it [Dad La Soul] had existed for my dad. I wish he could have come and been involved in something like this and had some people to talk to.”

Dad La Soul founder Dan Flanagan said: “It was great to show Matt what we do and he really understood the reasons why dads need groups like Dad La Soul. It can be a lonely and isolating time, when most parent and child groups are geared towards mums. We provide an alternative where dads and their kids can engage and interact through play, the arts, tech and music, making new friends and having a good time.”

Gareth Harries, co-owner Beer No Evil, Worthing, said: "We see Dad la Soul as an amazing community both locally and nationally and hope that this film and the exposure helps them provide more support, and help more men talk about issues, from fatherhood to mental health. To sum it up - Viva Dad La Soul!"

Launched in 2016 by local dad, Dan Flanagan, Dad La Soul has now grown to be the leading dad-focused organisation in the UK. It has been recognised by the Department of Media, Sport and Culture and the Prime Minister, having produced more than 400 events and helped more than 11,000 thousand families.

The documentary will be shown during Morning Live on BBC1 on Tuesday 12th March with the audio version being broadcast on Radio 1 on Monday 11th, Tuesday 12th and Friday 15th.